SARASOTA- After almost six years fundraising, most of the $18 million raised was donor-funded.

According to director of library services, Kristina Keogh, the three story library was designed to appeal the creativity of students.

So much so, the wall murals were designed by Ringling graduate Julie Kanapaux.

This new library features books you may not be able to find at other campus libraries because they cater to Ringling’s curriculum.

The book shelves are brightly colored and so are the study rooms.

Because of student demand, there’s a 24/7 first floor working area with computers both MAC and PC, multiple terraces for students to enjoy the outdoors and fun spinning chairs overseeing the vegetation.

The next step, which should be completed in a couple of months is the Grab-and-Go Cafe.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony is on Jan 25th.

