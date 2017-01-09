SARASOTA – A bill formulated by Sarasota lawmakers would restrict abortion in Florida.

Florida would follow 15 other states in outlawing abortions after 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

Anti-abortion activists argue there is compelling evidence that a fetus can feel pain starting around 20 weeks.

The controversial proposal by Representative Joe Gruters, who is sponsoring the bill along with Sarasota state Sen. Greg Steube is considered a direct challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that abortions can be prohibited only when a fetus is viable outside the womb, typically considered around 24 weeks.

Still, so-called “fetal pain” bills have been gaining momentum nationwide.

The first 20-week abortion ban passed in Nebraska in 2010, marking the beginning of a national push by anti-abortion groups on the issue.