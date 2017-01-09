A massive manhunt is underway in Orlando following the shooting death of an Orlando Police Department sergeant outside of a Walmart.

Master sergeant Deborah Clayton was killed today and the suspected shooter, 41 year old Markeith Loyd, remains at large.

Loyd was wanted in connection with the December killing of his pregnant ex–girlfriend.

He carjacked a vehicle and fled this morning’s scene..

A news conference took place late morning with the governor, mayor, police chief and sheriff of Orange County.

The sheriff is also letting the public know a motorcycle officer died this morning during the manhunt as well in a traffic accident.

We’ll keep you posted on this developing story.