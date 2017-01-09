Local Lawmakers are following 15 other states, proposing a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Florida Law currently restricts abortion when a physician determines the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks. But State Rep. Joe Gruters is sponsoring a bill along with State Senator Greg Steube that would change that.

“We’re not preventing anybody from having an abortion prior to the 20 week limit,” Gruters said. “What this does is after 5 months of a pregnancy, what it does is it prevents you, or it prevents any females from having an abortion past that mark.”

That mark has to do with when a fetus can feel pain. Anti-abortion activists argue there is evidence a fetus can feel pain starting around 20 weeks.

“Making sure that once babies can feel pain,” Gruters said. “Basically at 20 weeks. It then gives them a protection of some sorts to make sure they are taken care of.”

President and CEO Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, Barbara Zdravecky, says there isn’t a consensus in the medical community.

“The American Medical Association,” Zdarvecky said. “Other scientific organizations, all support the availability of abortions through the 24 weeks.”

Zdravecky says decisions on women’s health should be between a woman and her doctor, not based on political agendas.

“The diagnosis of fetal anomalies cannot happen until the fetus is much further along,” Zdravecky said. “And so being able to make that decision when you have a pregnancy that may not be viable that the fetus is experience some life- threatening situations.”

Only around 1% of all abortions occur after 20 weeks.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to rule on fetal pain bills in 2014, leaving the issue up to the states.