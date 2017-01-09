Today, Governor Rick Scott issued the following statement regarding the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, of the Orlando Police Department, and the death of an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Governor Scott said, “I am heartbroken and angered to hear of the shooting and death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton this morning. I am also saddened by the death of an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy who tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident while responding to this morning’s shooting. My wife Ann and I join Floridians across the state in praying for these officers and their families during this unimaginable time. We ask that God provide them with much needed healing, comfort and hope. Any act of violence against our heroes is cowardly and shameful and our state will not stand for it. I know the entire Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working diligently to bring justice and ensure the Orlando community is safe and secure.

“This past year, our officers have faced challenges like never before. But even after the terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub last summer and the attack at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport last week, our law enforcement officers still wake up each day and choose to put their lives on the line in order to protect our state. I had the honor of visiting the Orlando Police Department last week to meet these officers firsthand to thank them on behalf of all Floridians, and it just breaks my heart that one of them has been senselessly killed this morning. I proclaimed this week as First Responder Appreciation week, and on the first day of it today, this tragic shooting serves as a sobering reminder of how important it is for each one of us to take every opportunity to thank these heroes for their service and sacrifice.”