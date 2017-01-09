SARASOTA COUNTY- Some dogs are psychologically hurt and have trouble interacting with the outside world. One of SNN’s reporters dogs named Tsunami Meltdown got bit in the head as a puppy by another dog. Which triggered her fear of other dogs and now it turns into aggression.
Tsunami was introduced to Bark Buster Master Trainer Susan McNichol. The training session started off well with Tsunami appearing to be happy and relaxed. McNicols gave the dog treats to form a solid start to their interaction. While McNicols was walking Tsunami by the leash and the dog seemed to be calming down. But then another dog nearby began barking, and Tsunami became very aggressive. Tsunami barked and growled viciously at the camera man trying to go after him. The dog’s fight or flight reaction was activated. The camera man went inside so the dog could calm down. The other dog that was barking stopped, and the camera man went back out. Immediately Tsunami’s aggression was triggered because she associated the dog bark with the camera guy. She was too fearful to continue the training. The Bark Buster Master Trainer trainer says correcting this type behavior could take weeks even months.

If you feel that your dog could use some professional help contact Susan McNicol Master Trainer and Dog Behavior Therapist 941-993-7357.

