SARASOTA – We now have a new organ, but don’t worry it didn’t just appear!

It was first discovered by Leonardo Da Vinci as one contiguous organ. Centuries later, in 1885 Sir Frederick Treves thought otherwise. But it wasn’t until this year that the mesentery has been declared its own organ. So now that we have gone from 78 to 79 organs, what really changes?

Doctor Kenneth Meredith is the Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He says the mesentery has always existed, but it’s now classified as an organ.

“The colon mesentery, the small intestine mesentery in the past have all been thought as each individual entities,” says Meredith. Now surgeons discovered, it all interconnects. “The small bowel mesentery is connected to the colon mesentery, which is connected to the sigmoid colon mesentery, to the rectal mesentery,” he says.

So what does this discovery mean and will it change the treatment and diagnosis of GI diseases like Celiac or Irritable Bowel Syndrome? “If you look at how Irritable Bowel was classified before, we used to call it a spastic colon,” says Meredith. “Could it potentially be related to some sort of blood vessel in the mesentery, don’t know it’s possible.”

The mesentery provides nutrients to the intestine and circulates blood to the heart, but its main function is unknown. “We know lymph nodes are all throughout our body and most of them are harbingers in the mesentery,” says Meredith.

Lymph nodes fight off infection. As an oncologist, Meredith predicts that’s a key factor in finding its function, but there’s a lot going on under that yellow film, so only time and research will tell.

“All the blood vessels and lymphatics are in there, it’s probably going to have some sort of immunologic function,” says Meredith.

Meredith says we’re still discovering more about centuries old organs like the liver and our skin. So there’s really no telling how long it will take before we learn the mesentery’s main function.