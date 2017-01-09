SARASOTA – A burglar is shot and killed after assaulting a homeowner and his family

Sarasota County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the 2300 block of Constitution Boulevard at approximately 1:23 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a shooting.

Investigation revealed that when the homeowner entered his house, he was assaulted by a burglar.

Evidence inside the home indicated that the suspect forced his way in through a window while the family was out of town.

When the homeowner and his family returned, he noticed things were out of place and was approached by the suspect who later retreated into a bedroom and armed himself with a baseball bat.

The homeowner used a firearm to shoot and subsequently kill the suspect.

Detectives believe the homeowner shot in self–defense and therefore, is not facing charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

“In this case it seems pretty cut and dry. The homeowner walked in, he felt threatened and he shot the suspect in self–defense. He’s allowed to do so with protection from the law because of course he is in his own home. It’s his own property and he felt threatened so he had to make the decision,” says spokeswoman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Kaitlyn Perez.

The sheriff’s office also wants to remind people to be mindful of social media posts. They’re an easy way for someone to know you’re not home.