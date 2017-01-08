MANATEE COUNTY – A Bradenton woman is struck and killed while crossing U.S. 41 Saturday, January 7th.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 7 P.M. just south of 34th avenue drive east.

A car driven by 29-year-old Bertha Ramirez traveled south on U.S. 41 and merged into the center continuous left turn lane. At the same time, 57-year-old Maria Escobar crossed the road, entering the left turn lane, failing to yield to traffic before crossing.

Troopers say the front left corner of the car struck Escobar. She was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

No one inside the car was hurt. No charges have been filed.