MANATEE COUNTY – Two burglars are behind bars in Manatee County.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Johnny Carver and 25-year old Amanda Wrubel after a man found the two suspects inside his home.

It happened Saturday, January 7th, in the 300 Block of 26th Avenue East. Homeowner Jorge Hernandez-Soriano came home finding the suspects who then ran off. A sheriff’s K-9 tracked them down.

Both were arrested for burglary and transported to jail. The MCSO report says the two burglars are described as homeless.