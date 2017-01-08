SARASOTA – The 19th Annual Thunder By the Bay Motorcycle Festival wrapped up Sunday, January 8th.

This year’s event was at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch for the very first time, moving from is usual spot in downtown Sarasota.

Thunder By the Bay was ‘rockin’ and ridin’ at the Ranch. Proceeds from this weekend benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.

The new location allowed for three times the amount of vendors. Thunder By the Bay festival director Lucy Nicandri says the move helped the event grow and be a successful event for the charity and the community as well.

Nicandri says as for next year, planning will start immediately.