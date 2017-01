SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Fire Department and Sarasota deputies responded to a home in the corner of Miramac Drive and Constitution Boulevard Sunday, January 8th, at 1:30 P.M. for a reported shooting.

Eyewitnesses tell us two people were transported. SCSO says all parties involved are accounted for and the neighborhood is safe.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll have updates as they become available.