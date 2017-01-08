SARASOTA COUNTY – This week, the community can nominate a family to win a free roof from Roofing By Curry. It’s all a part of ‘No Roof Left Behind.’

The nationwide program is designed to help communities rally around a family in need. Locally, Roofing By Curry will give one resident in the Sarasota and Manatee County area a new roof.

Nominations are online at noroofleftbehind.com and run until mid-March. Nominees must own the home they are living in, be residents of sarasota or manatee county, and be current on mortgage payments.

President of Roofing By Curry Gary Curry says it’s all about bringing the community together.

“If they know somebody who has had some hardships, something’s happened to their life whether it’s a storm, financial, loss of jobs, as we’re doing something other than just putting roofs on house. We’re actually doing something that’s going to help somebody.”

This is the fourth year Roofing By Curry is participating. The planned installation date is in May.