MANATEE COUNTY – A photographer’s collection of Florida birds and rare sights from the Holocaust were on display in Bradenton this weekend.

The Al and Sophia Jewish Art Gallery in Bradenton hosted this event.

Rare photos with monuments from Rumbala Forest in Latvia of the former Soviet Union where Nazis executed thousands of Jews during World War II were on display.

Also pictures of birds including eagles, ospreys, the pink spoonbill, and others showcased the gallery.

Photographer Jo Ann Goldwater says Longboat Key is a hot spot bird watching.