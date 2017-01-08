SARASOTA – Two motorcycle riders are left injured following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 right in front of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Responders were called to the scene near Hawthorne Avenue around 1:45 P.M. The crash involved a motorcycle, a AAA van and an SUV.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was heading south on 41 when the driver tried making a left turn. That’s when the minivan heading northbound struck the motorcycle, ending it into an SUV in a nearby parking lot.

Both riders were taken to SMH with non-life threatening injuries. Sarasota Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet.