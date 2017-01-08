SARASOTA – A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in the hand at a Sarasota residence.

It happened in the 900 Block of 47th Street Sunday, January 8th, around 4:30 P.M.

Sarasota Police officers on scene say the owner of the house was the person who suffered from the stab wound. They say the investigation may lead to something much larger.

Neighbors tell us they’ve seen prostitutes and homeless people on the property before. The investigation is ongoing at this time. We’ll bring you updates as they become available to us.