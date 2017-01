SARASOTA COUNTY – If you are an antique lover the city of Venice has a show for you.

The Venice Antique Show held its event at the Venice Community Center.

Hundreds showed up to gaze upon art glass, pottery, fine arts and other items.

The show features more than 60 national and regional exhibitors.

The antiques are from all periods and have different prices and the show runs tomorrow from 10 am to 4 pm.

Manager Stephen Allman says people who are not into antiques may be pleasantly surprised.