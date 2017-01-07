SARASOTA – The 19th Annual Thunder By the Bay motorcycle festival rolled into town Saturday, January 7th, this year taking place in Lakewood Ranch for the first time.

The festival started on Thursday and ends this weekend with the ‘Rockin and Ridin at the Ranch’ two-day festival at the Premier Sports Campus.

New this year is ‘Taste of Thunder’ where guests can experience craft beer, wine and spirits tastings.

There is also a ‘Light Up the Night’ bike show and an ’18 Class’ bike show.

The annual festival raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children.