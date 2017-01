SARASOTA COUNTY – Local artwork will be showcased in Sarasota on select days for the next few months.

Ten artists from Sarasota will have their artwork on display for the public to see.

Joseph Melancon is one of the ten artists inviting people to come check out his paintings.

Some of the other artists create sculptures.

This group of artists partnered with Art Center Sarasota to help promote visual art.

Melancon describes some of the work he does here on the Suncoast.