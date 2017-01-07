ENGLEWOOD – A 17-year-old is in serious condition following a late night single-vehicle crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened just before midnight Friday, January 6th, at the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and Englewood Road.

Seventeen-year-old Todd Park traveled southbound on Jacaranda approaching Englewood road when he failed to negotiate the curve, losing control of his SUV.

Troopers say the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Park was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.