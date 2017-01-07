SARASOTA – A Suncoast fitness center powered by Sarasota Memorial Hospital is awarded Florida’s first medical fitness facility certification. We checked in at HealthFit earlier this week and saw firsthand why the fitness center received certification for their medical fitness.

HealthFit operations manager Kara Saunders explains clinicians and fitness experts are always available.

“The primary thing is having that medical oversight and that’s what really what differentiates us from any other fitness facility in the state of Florida.”

The Medical Fitness Association recognized HealthFit as one of only two centers in Florida certified in medical fitness… 40 in the nation.

“And really what they are looking for is medical oversight, our staff is degreed and licensed, and that we have policies and procedures in place that secure safety and so if there’s any kind of emergency, our staff is trained and knows how to respond.”

Saunders says in other words, it’s the safest place to exercise in Sarasota County.

“We are not your average fitness facility. We’re medically integrated and we really take the member and the patients’ wellness initiates as our first concern and what really differentiates is our expertise. Everybody on this fitness floor is certified or licensed and they’re getting the best care when they talk through these doors.”