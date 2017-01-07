SARASOTA COUNTY – The Salvation Army is opening up three of its facilities for cold weather shelter for the homeless.

Due to the current chilly temperatures here in Florida a cold weather advisory alert has been made.

Sarasota County has coordinated with the Salvation Army and faith based partners to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need.

North County

– Salvation Army- Center of Hope, 1400 Tenth Street, Sarasota

– The Salvation Army’s front porch opens at 4 pm, with intake expected to begin at 6:30 pm; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 am and remain open until 5 am, when the welcome center opens.

South County

– Grace United Methodist Church, 400 East Field Ave, Venice, will be open at 5 pm.

– New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, will open at 8:30 pm