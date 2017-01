SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota Orchid Society kicked off its 60th anniversary orchid show and sale this morning at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

Hundreds showed up to see these beautiful award winning orchids showcased along with some artwork.

Orchid vendors and other local orchid societies put together the displays.

Thirteen new members signed up at this event bringing the society to 160 members.

Board of Directors Monroe Kokin says this is a high production of orchids.