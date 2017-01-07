NewsSarasotaTop Stories Experience the Suncoast: Mixon Fruit Farms By SNN Newsroom - January 7, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Salvation Army to open cold weather shelters News SMH HealthFit certified state’s first medical fitness facility News Venice hosts antique show News Orchids fill up the Municipal Auditorium News Ten local artists to showcase their work BRADENTON – Check out Mixon Fruit Farms on this week’s Experience the Suncoast! - Advertisement -POPULAR Up For Adoption: Tabitha, Precious & Princess Uncategorized December 31, 2016 Experience the Suncoast: Duval’s Local Seafood News December 31, 2016 Shoot house provides reality-based training News December 31, 2016 Five injured in vehicle crash, teen loses unborn child Manatee December 31, 2016 Protest against Petland News December 31, 2016 Stay Connected13,896FansLike5,498FollowersFollow996SubscribersSubscribe