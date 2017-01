CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle in an early morning accident.

According to an FHP report, it happened at one 1 A.M. Sunday, January 7th, near mile marker 168 on I-75.

Forty-six-year-old Timothy Williams lost control of his pickup truck. The truck rotated into to the emergency lane before sliding into the grass median. The truck overturned, ejecting Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash was not discovered until 7 A.M.