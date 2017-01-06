SARASOTA — Sarasota native Marlon Mack is NFL bound. The former Booker high product is forgoing his senior season at the University of South Florida, and declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mack’s football journey began wearing the purple and gold, playing offense and defense for the Tornadoes. He posted 1,527 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns during his four years. He was voted as a first-team Associated Press Class 5A player and an HTpreps.com Defensive Player of the Year.

At USF, Mack continued his dominance, becoming the program’s all-time leading rusher and setting multiple records including rushing yards (3,609), yards per carry (6.2), all-purpose yards (4,107), rushing touchdowns (32) and total touchdowns (33). He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons and became the first player in USF football history to earn all-conference honors three times.

Video Courtesy: USF Football, ESPN