SARASOTA – Thunder by the Bay roars into Lakewood Ranch; for the first time in its 19-year history, Thunder by the Bay won’t be by the bay in downtown Sarasota.

The motorcycle rally, music festival and fundraiser for Suncoast Charities for Children, is taking place at the Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch.

According to the herald tribune, other changes include a Taste of Thunder tent, where attendees can pay $10 for five beer, wine and spirits tastings.

There will also be more onsite vendors, and the return of motorcycle demos.

It will also have one of its biggest ever musical headliners: Blue Oyster Cult.

Thunder by the Bay is free and runs through Sunday.

SNN is a proud sponsor of the event and for more information on events and times go to thunderbythebay.org