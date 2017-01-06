SARASOTA – Ray Charles is a music icon who had his fair share of hard times. Battling heroin addiction for many years and losing his eyesight as a boy.

His daughter, Sheila Raye Charles, had some battles of her own, dealing with addiction and spending time in prison. Now she’s giving back and helping people get through the same battle, going to prisons and schools to give addicts and the homeless hope.

“I know what it’s like to be locked up in a cell hopeless, helpless, useless, lifeless, loveless, feeling as if there’s no way out,” says Sheila. Once an inmate with addiction, she found hope in God.

Sheila came to the Suncoast a few years ago to minister at Source Church in Bradenton.

After learning 2,000 children are homeless in Manatee County, Sheila wanted to help. She started No More Chains four years ago. “Give them hope in their hopeless scenarios that they’re living in and ultimately building homes for women and children that are coming out of addiction and out of prison, Houses of Hope,” she says.

Sheila and her husband Tony Steptoe are looking to put down roots on the Suncoast, and create a village for Houses of Hope. “A whole community where people can come for refuge where they can come and be fed and come and be clothed and then hear words of encouragement that will help them to move in a more hopeful direction,” says Sheila.

Sheila says it takes all of us to make a change. “When you look into somebody’s eyes and the moment you meet them you can see the despair and you see the hurt and you see the pain,” says Sheila. “Realizing that there’s hope, and by the time you’re done to see someone’s eyes sparkle with hope,” that’s what it’s all about.

On January 18th, Martin Luther King Day, Ortygia Italian Restaurant in Bradenton is helping No More Chains feed the homeless. Sheila says last year the fed at least 600 people.

On January 14th, Tony is having a spa day fundraiser. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. he will be offering spa services such as facials and massages. The money raised will go towards helping No More Chains and Ortygia Italian Restaurant in feeding the homeless.

For more information you can visit SheilaRayeCharles.com or Chainsrgone.com