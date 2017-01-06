Less than a month before today’s shooting at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport. Florida State Senator Greg Steube introduced a bill that would allow Concealed Carry Permit Holders to bring guns into zones that are currently gun free, like the baggage area on the non-secure side of the airport.

Senator Steube says in situations like today’s airport shooting, people that have undergone the necessary training and have licensed permits, should be able to use their 2ndammendement right to defend themselves.

Florida Senator Greg Steube is looking at potential ways to prevent these tragedies. Florida Law has several different areas where concealed license permit holders are unable to carry, Senator Greg Steube’s bill would take away some of those restrictions.

“One of them being the non-secure side of the airport,” Steube said. “So it doesn’t allow a permittee to go past security with it, but if you’re going to pick up your child, or going to pick up your loved one, technically you can’t even have them in your vehicle right now.”

Steube says licensees would be able to carry in the baggage claim area targeted in Fort Lauderdale.

“Well had the bill been law today,” Steube said. “Any licensed concealed permit holder who was in that baggage area would have been able to carry and defend themselves if they were in that circumstance.”

Steube says would be shooters are aware of where people will be armed.

“Every one of these shootings in recent time,” Steube said. “Have all occurred in gun free zones. They don’t occur in a Walmart or a Publix where people are carrying. They occur in gun-free zones like bars, in college campuses and in airports.”

Steube says cities like Chicago with some of the strictest gun laws in the country; also have some of the highest crime rates. He says his bill needs to make it through three committee’s before it’s voted on by the full Senate.