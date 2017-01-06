SARASOTA COUNTY- A nearly 6,000 square foot house goes up in flames tonight in Sarasota County.
According to Sarasota County fire officials, more than thirty fire fighters responded to the three-alarm fire on Tortoise Way Friday night.
They received the call just after 6 p.m.
Flames tore through the burning house for hours while the fire department worked to keep the fire from spreading to trees and other houses.
No fire hydrants were nearby so fire officials set up a water shuttle to battle the flames.
One neighbor told SNN a woman has lived in the house for decades.
But Battalion Chief Hoyt Williams says there are no injuries from the blaze.
According to one neighbor, he smelled something burning for 45 minutes before flames sparked.
Chief Williams says that will be taken into account during the investigation.
