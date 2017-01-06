SARASOTA COUNTY- A nearly 6,000 square foot house goes up in flames tonight in Sarasota County.
According to Sarasota County fire officials, more than thirty fire fighters responded to the three-alarm fire on Tortoise Way Friday night.
They received the call just after 6 p.m.
Flames tore through the burning house for hours while the fire department worked to keep the fire from spreading to trees and other houses.
No fire hydrants were nearby so fire officials set up a water shuttle to battle the flames.
One neighbor told SNN a woman has lived in the house for decades.
But Battalion Chief Hoyt Williams says there are no injuries from the blaze.
According to one neighbor, he smelled something burning for 45 minutes before flames sparked.
Chief Williams says that will be taken into account during the investigation.

SHARE
Previous articleJewish Family And Children’s Services of the Suncoast Hires New CEO
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.