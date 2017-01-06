North Port – A man is in stable condition after a shooting on River Road at U.S. 41, in North

Port. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the left

turn lane there at around 7:15 a.m. All people involved have been accounted for and

detectives believe it is an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public. The man who

was shot was taken to a hospital, in stable condition. Anyone with information on this case is

asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941–861–4915.

