MANATEE – The Manatee County Commission approves a new movie theater.

On Thursday, OM Cinemas, which operates theaters in three states, including the Parkway 8 Cinema on University Parkway, received unanimous consent to build an 11-screen movie theater near the Ellenton Premium Outlets mall.

According to the herald tribune, concerns about adding more traffic to an already busy area almost derailed the plans, but the developer and commissioners reached a compromise.

Prior to County Commission approval of a site plan, the developer and county must work together to improve traffic conditions in the area.

Crafting the site plan and completing construction could take about 18 to 24 months.