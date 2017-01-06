SARASOTA – A City Commission candidate is on pace to raise and spend more money in the upcoming municipal election than any candidate before him.

According to the herald tribune, local businessman and long-time commission critic Martin Hyde, pumped $30,000 into his campaign account by the end of 2016, months ahead of the March 14 city election.

The paper says At about 75 percent self-funded, Hyde’s campaign so far has already raised as much or more than most commission candidates do in an entire race.

Hyde was first to file pre-qualifying paperwork in mid-September, and is running for one of the commission’s two at-large seats.

Others in the race so far include Jennifer Ahearn-Koch, Suzanne Atwell , Susan Chapman, Hagen Brody, Fredd Atkins, and Patrick Gannon.