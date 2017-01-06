SARASOTA – There’s more to Sarasota’s tourism industry than beaches and sunshine.

That was the theme at the Tiger Bay Club on Thursday.

According to the herald tribune, Virginia Haley, chair of the club and president of Visit Sarasota County, led a discussion with tourism officials.

She told the crowd that attractions like Selby Gardens, Mote Marine, and the Ringling Museum, not only draw visitors to our region, but also play an important role in enriching the community.

While the beaches are the No. 1 tourist attraction, Cultural and science attractions fall in the top 10.

Many are making long term investments in the community.

Mote intends to release plans for a new aquarium and marine education center sometime this year, and the Ringling is gearing up for a new immersive art experience called “A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe.”