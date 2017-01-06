Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast hired a new CEO to lead the non-profit. Heidi Brown is the former CEO of Aviva Senior Living and has a background in social services. Brown is also a cancer survivor and caregiver for her aging father, which she says will help her relate to the people the serve.

“The first thing is understanding how very difficult it is to ask for help,” Brown said. “It’s frightening, it’s intimidating, so to be able to reduce barriers so people feel comfortable and they feel understood and validated.”

Brown says she plans to meet with staff, the board, donors, and volunteers after she starts on February 1st to determine where the organization can continue to grow.