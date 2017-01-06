SARASOTA – A Legacy Trail rider says she spotted a Panther in Palmer Ranch.

According to the herald tribune, Julie Shroyer was riding her bicycle on New Year’s Day, north of Oscar Scherer State Park when she spotted the animal.

She sent a note to the Friends of the Legacy Trail Facebook page, to let the group know that a big cat may be in the area.

According to the paper, thanks to ongoing developments, there has been an increase in wildlife sightings on the trail, but mostly alligators, snakes and bobcats.

According to the FWC, only about 180 Florida panthers remain in the wild.