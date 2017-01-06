SARASOTA – A huge gathering this morning at Morton’s Gourmet Market in support of first responders after City Commissioner Susan Chapman’s remarks that they should be ticketed for driving on Orange Avenue.

Hundreds of people stopped by to sign a banner in support of first responders Friday morning.

Even Commissioner Chapman herself stopped by, to apologize.

Commissioner Chapman recently made remarks that EMS vehicles should be ticketed for driving on Orange Avenue since large trucks are prohibited.

Commissioner Chapman herself lives off Orange Avenue and says she was listening to neighbor’s complaints.

An influx of traffic has been using Orange Avenue due to the Lift Station 87 construction at the end of Osprey Avenue.

She received a lot of backlash for her comments with tons of people showing up at Morton’s where she joined Maverick and LuLu on 92.1 CTQ to apologize for her remarks.

“Yes it was a mistake and the wrong thing to say because I certainly didn’t really intend for ambulance drivers to be ticketed. It was a smart aleck comment and I apologized for it,” says Chapman.

The banner signed by supporters will be presented to first responders sometime next week.