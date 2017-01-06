Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – A huge gathering this morning at Morton’s Gourmet Market in support of first responders after City Commissioner Susan Chapman’s remarks that they should be ticketed for driving on Orange Avenue.

Hundreds of people stopped by to sign a banner in support of first responders Friday morning.

Even Commissioner Chapman herself stopped by, to apologize.

Commissioner Chapman recently made remarks that EMS vehicles should be ticketed for driving on Orange Avenue since large trucks are prohibited.

Commissioner Chapman herself lives off Orange Avenue and says she was listening to neighbor’s complaints.

An influx of traffic has been using Orange Avenue due to the Lift Station 87 construction at the end of Osprey Avenue.

She received a lot of backlash for her comments with tons of people showing up at Morton’s where she joined Maverick and LuLu on 92.1 CTQ to apologize for her remarks.

“Yes it was a mistake and the wrong thing to say because I certainly didn’t really intend for ambulance drivers to be ticketed. It was a smart aleck comment and I apologized for it,” says Chapman.

 

The banner signed by supporters will be presented to first responders sometime next week.

SHARE
Previous articleMartin Hyde on pace to spend more money on election than any other
Next articleNorth Port Shooting on River Road
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.