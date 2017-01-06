NewsManateeSarasotaTop Stories CEO of SRQ international airport speaks out about Fort Lauderdale shooting By SNN Newsroom - January 6, 2017 3 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Sheila Raye Charles helping the homeless and addicted on the Suncoast Sarasota 2016 Rabies Data in Florida News North Port Shooting on River Road News Commissioner Susan Chapman apologizes News Martin Hyde on pace to spend more money on election than any other SARASOTA COUNTY – CEO Rick Piccolo of SRQ international airport Rick Piccolo speaks about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. - Advertisement -POPULAR Skyway Bridge is open after fatal accident Manatee December 30, 2016 Feel Good Friday: Winter Art Camp News December 30, 2016 SNN’s year in review: Part 2 Charlotte December 30, 2016 Goodwill Manasota helping people go back to school Manatee December 30, 2016 Annual Pineapple Drop preps News December 30, 2016 Stay Connected13,882FansLike5,487FollowersFollow995SubscribersSubscribe