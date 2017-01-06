SARASOTA- Florida is known for its almost year round warm weather but it comes at a price, rabies is present year round.

Once infected, rabies virus affects the brain traveling through the nervous system of the host.

Affecting the nerves and setting up in the brain when that happens, the virus begins replicating itself destroying the mind nerve cells.

There are two most common reactions when a host is infected, rage or lethargy because it slowly paralyses the mammal and then falls into a comma ending in death.

If you or your pet gets scratched or bitten by a wild animal.

Tom Higginbotham from The Florida Department of Health says, you or your pet need to get vaccinated immediately.

According to The Florida Health Data, rabies cases is 2015 was 83 and in 2016, 59 cases, down 24 cases.

For more information go to http://www.floridahealth.gov