SARASOTA – An unauthorized landfill in the 1960’s left the 13-acre Marian Anderson Place contaminated and empty. Plans for a Walmart died out in 2006. Now, the city is moving forward with redevelopment, starting with an ‘ITN.’

“Invitation to Negotiate and it will then go out to different persons and those interested individuals who would like to bid on the building process,” says the Mayor of the City of Sarasota, Willie Charles Shaw.

In other words, businesses can propose ideas for development. Mayor Shaw says this process can go beyond 120 days. “We’re very much early in the process we’re yet still dealing with what the community wants, what will be sustainable, and yet still obtainable,” he says.

Mayor Shaw hopes the empty, fenced in property will be replaced with something to help Newtown prosper and make a difference in the community. Whether it’s a grocery store, restaurants, or housing, the community and the city can agree on one thing: “We want job creation we want education, a place for education and training,” says Mayor Shaw.

Between a county rehabilitation grant and sales tax funding from the Newtown Redevelopment Agency, the city has $1.4 million to take advantage of an opportunity.

“An opportunity for change and also to create a future for North Sarasota,” says Mayor Shaw. “It’s not necessarily for this generation but for generations yet out.”