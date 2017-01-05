SARASOTA COUNTY- National Bird Day celebrates the anniversary of The Audubon Society.
The society works to protect birds from becoming extinct!
It may appear more birds are in Florida right now, but it’s only because they’re migrating south for winter.
Save Our Sea Birds CEO David Pilston offers quick tips to help our birds live longer on the Suncoast.
He says take hooks out of bird’s mouths instead of cutting the fishing line.
Another thing is to not throw food out of your window. That’s one way birds are hit by cars.
Lastly, watch out for Sandhill Cranes on the golf course!
Pilston says more people come to the sunshine state to bird watch than golf.
