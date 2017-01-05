SARASOTA COUNTY- National Bird Day celebrates the anniversary of The Audubon Society.
The society works to protect birds from becoming extinct!
It may appear more birds are in Florida right now, but it’s only because they’re migrating south for winter.
Save Our Sea Birds CEO David Pilston offers quick tips to help our birds live longer on the Suncoast.
He says take hooks out of bird’s mouths instead of cutting the fishing line.
Another thing is to not throw food out of your window. That’s one way birds are hit by cars.
Lastly, watch out for Sandhill Cranes on the golf course!
Pilston says more people come to the sunshine state to bird watch than golf.

Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.