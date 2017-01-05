Honore Avenue in Sarasota is back open tonight following the discovery of a number of suspicious items in a ditch near a busy roadway.

Sarasota County bomb disposal officers closed the roads between Bahia Vista and Cork Oak Street while investigating the mysterious objects found on Rio Vista Street.

The county bomb disposal robot was also brought to the scene to assist in the investigation.

At 3:30 this afternoon the bomb disposal officers were being escorted from that scene.

