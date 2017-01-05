Sears holdings will close 150 more stores including two Kmart’s on the Suncoast.

The locations of the stores are 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota and 19400 Cochran Blvd in Port Charlotte. No Sears stores were affected on the Suncoast.

Sears Holdings is also selling its well-known Craftsman tool brand as it seeks a financial turnaround. The company says it’ll close 42 Sears’ stores and 108 Kmart locations.

It’ll also sell its Craftsman tools brand to Stanley Black and Decker.

But Sears will continue to sell craftsman products at some of its stores, including Kmart and Sears hometown.

The move comes several months after sears holdings put the craftsman, Kenmore and Diehard brands up for sale.