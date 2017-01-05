SARASOTA- A sad story that made national headlines is creating awareness of owners surrendering or not claiming their pets for a list of reasons.

Zuzu the 2-year-old German Shepard mix from California ended up at a California pound after running away.

The owners happened to be walking into the shelter as Zuzu was at the yard.

The dog immediately ran to the fence to great them, the owners instead of claiming her, were walking into the pound to find her replacement.

unfortunately, this happens nationwide for several reasons. According to The Humane Society of Sarasota spokesperson, Nalani Simpson, finances play a big role in determining if the dog will remain with the owners long term.

Simpson says, vet care along with food can cost in the thousands each year and older dogs cost a lot more.

The Humane Society of Sarasota offers of variety of low cost training programs to help if your dog is having behavioral issues.

The no-kill shelter offers low cost vet care and there’s a pet pantry program for those having a hard time feeding their pet.

For more information or if you’d like to adopt a pet go to www.hssc.org

