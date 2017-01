SARASOTA – A father and son from Sarasota are now millionaires.

According to the Florida Lottery, 55 year old Peter Del Pizzo, and his son Jon bought a “$10-million dollar Fortune” ticket for $25 at the Publix at on Laurel Road East near Venice.

According to the herald tribune, when they got home his son thought they won a thousand dollars at first but then kept scratching more zeros.

The Del Pizzo’s chose to receive a lump-sum payment of $792-thousand dollars.