Sarasota County School Board Members are debating over the budget in the district.

Schools are budgeted for how many teachers they need based on the average pay of teachers in the district. But low performing schools like Emma Booker Elementary that may have more less experienced teachers may spend less than budgeted, and that’s what Eric Robinson has been trying to find out since he started on the school board.

“Let’s look at the budget, let’s look at actuals, and let’s see how money is being spent,” Robinson said “And how thing are going, then I was told we don’t have that information. Not only do we not have that information, we are unable to provide that information. I started getting roadblocks.”

Robinson says if less money than budgeted is being spent at schools like Emma Booker, maybe money can be reallocated toward more resources for the school.”

“If they are able to pay for all those teachers for a smaller amount,” Robinson said. “I would like to see that money being spent on reading specialists, social workers, guidance counselors, behavioral specialists.”

Caroline Zucker, Chair of the Sarasota County School Board, voted against Robinson’s request saying it was unclear. She says schools get funding from many sources, including title funds and the state that may not be shown in the overall budget.

“There’s also money that comes to us from the Federal government,” Zucker said. “That goes to them. So, it’s a convoluted thing. It’s not something you can press a button and you can get the answers to.”

Zucker says the School District’s focus is on making sure all the money they have goes towards educating children as best they can.”

“What he was looking for was the idea that Emma Booker was getting less,” Zucker said. “Well Emma Booker is getting $400,000 more than other schools, so there isn’t the discrepancy there that he thinks is there.”

Zucker says a budget work session was already scheduled at the board, and this issue is better to address there. The School Board Work Session is scheduled for January 17th.