SARASOTA – A water taxi service could be coming to Sarasota this spring.

Paradise Boat Tours wants to launch a new service that would connect Sarasota Bay to Anna Maria Island with hourly water shuttles.

It announced plans to try to open the service during this tourist season before the City Commission on Tuesday; it would be an alternative to busy u-s 41.

According to the herald tribune, the city has been interested in a water shuttle to help alleviate traffic issues.

Initial plans call for a 149-passenger ferry boat to depart Sarasota Bay at 8 a.m. each morning and arrive at the Bridge Street Pier about 54 minutes later.

The boat would then return to Sarasota, back and forth, roughly each hour until 9 or 10 p.m…

Round trip tickets would cost $12.50.