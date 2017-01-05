SARASOTA – It’s snowbird season and there’s an increase in traffic up and down the Suncoast. But a new service is in the works to possibly take a little stress off the roadways.

“We currently operate a company that moves about 20,000 people a year around Sarasota Bay for tours. But it came, as a result, a genesis into this idea of a water taxi,” says General Manager of Paradise Boat Tours Capt. Sherman Baldwin.

The City of Sarasota approved an ordinance in 2003 allowing water taxis but nothing ever came of it. They set aside money for a study last year but Baldwin came to them and now the water is treading.

“We’re very excited, obviously, because it gives yet another option for people to move between the City of Sarasota and the barrier islands,” says City of Sarasota Chief Planner Steve Stancel.

Paradise Boat Tours will have to apply to make sure their operation meets regulations and then it will go on to the city commission for final vote.

“We’re able to submit our application today and that couldn’t happen until the city really stepped up and made it happen very quickly. I’m really happy about that,” says Baldwin.

The ferry boat seats 149 people and would make the trip from Sarasota to Anna Maria Island in about 54 minutes and cost $12.50 round trip. Their plan also includes an “Uber–like” water taxi where people can order a ride via phone call or a forth–coming app. It would add a different dynamic to transportation on the Suncoast and it starts with the folks that call Sarasota home.

“We hope to attract the locals. That’s going to be critical to our long–term success. Then the high season where tourists will use it to go see a sunset, to go have some fun, to go see different parts of our beautiful area. That we want to be the icing on the cake,” says Baldwin.