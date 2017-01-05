SARASOTA COUNTY- Doctor Tracy Fanara stars in Mythbusters the search.
It’s a competition to find the next host of the hit TV show.
It premieres this Saturday at 9 pm on the Science Channel.
Fanara says she’s always wanted to reach a big audience when it comes to educating people are the environment, and what better way than a TV show?
Fanara says she can’t say if she wins the show or not, but either way it was a great experience with the cast.
SARASOTA COUNTY- Doctor Tracy Fanara stars in Mythbusters the search.