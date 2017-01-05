FLORIDA – Coyote sightings are increasing as growth continues to eat up the areas wilderness.

Coyotes are adaptable and willing to eat anything.

According to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyotes are present in each of Florida’s 67 counties.

They tend to appear in residential areas while foraging for food.

Cats and chickens are especially vulnerable.

The Venice Wildlife Center say the key to coexisting with coyotes is to not feed them.

A guide to living with urban coyotes can be found at myfwc.com.